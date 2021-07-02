Barbara “Bobbie” Stinson Green, age 77, of Primm Springs, Tennessee formerly of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away June 30, 2021. She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee and attended Lawrence Grove Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Dorris Green; son, Greg Green; grandson, Denver Green; parents, Leslie Reedy and Beulah Elizabeth Cox Stinson. Survived by: son, Tracy Christopher (Donna) Green; grandchildren, Kristin (Keith) Seabolt and Kendra (Jacob) Lampley; great-grandchildren, Alexis Green, Kade Seabolt, Lenore Lampley, Kane Seabolt and Piper Lampley; special cousin, Linda (Marvin) Holt and family and other loving family members.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hudgins Cemetery, Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.