Our much-loved mother, Barbara Ely Bridges, died Feb. 15, 2020 at an age she will not allow us to disclose.
Barbara was the daughter of two Vaudevillians, Dan and Alma Ely, and grew up in Narberth, Pennsylvania graduating from Lower Merion High School and Littlefield Ballet.
Our mother had a gift for teaching. When she was in high school, she started teaching ballet in a converted garage, and the school grew to 150 students. For most of her adult life, she shared her Christian faith teaching Sunday School and women’s classes at church. She was always fully prepared. It was not unusual to hear our mom rehearsing her lessons out loud while washing the dishes.
She is survived by our dad, Curtis Gordon Bridges; children, Leslie Ann Bridges, Steven Daniel Bridges, Clinton David Bridges, Laura Leigh Jones; their spouses, Christy Bridges, Lisa Bridges and Ken Jones; her beloved niece, Pam Rhyne and her husband, Bruce; and grandchildren, Mathew Bridges, Nicole Bridges, Hope Bridges, Nathan Bridges, Skylar Bridges and Olivia Jones. Our Mother’s love for us never wavered.
We would like to thank the caregivers at the Fountains of Franklin for taking such good care of her and all those, especially Darlene Neal, who took the time to visit her.
Mom had a heart for the lost. In a comical sense, this manifested itself in the adoption of multiple cats over the years. She would be pleased (and so would Ginger, her remaining feline friend) with a donation to the Nashville Cat Rescue via Nashvillecatrescue.org.
In the spiritual sense, mother knew she had been found by Christ and through her teaching always reached out to those who were seeking. She loved to serve and be among dear friends at Woodmont Hills Church. A donation to the church is asked in lieu of flowers.
Visitation and a memorial service will be at Woodmont Hills Church, 3710 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN on Friday, February 28. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the memorial service following at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.