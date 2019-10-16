Barbara G. Girard Gentry, age 67, of Triune, Tennessee passed away Oct. 14, 2019 after an extended illness.
Barbara was born in St. Anne New Brunswick, Canada. She was a retired manager with the State of Tennessee in Department of Child Services. She loved fishing, bowling, camping, going to races, watching Tennessee Vols and Titans Football, and riding with the Blue Knights. Barbara was a wonderful loving wife and mother and a very strong woman who had a strong will to live.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Girard and Jeanne Thibeault Girard and mother-in-law, Margaret Gentry. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Gentry of Triune, Tennessee; son, Charlie Gentry and fiancé Katie Buchanan of Triune, Tennessee; granddaughters, Lily and Raighan Buchanan; and granddaughter on the way, Delanie Reese Gentry; sisters, Jeannelle, Linda, Lyne, Ginette and Francine; brothers, Jean-Paul and Maurice; and father in law, Charles J. Gentry.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Randy Neal and Father Bala officiating. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 pm. Friday and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Triune Cemetery. Active pallbearers are Scott Mangrum, Jed Mangrum, Dean Jackson, Brent Jackson, Tom Herbert and Tony McAlister. Memorials may be made to the Vanderbilt – Ingram Cancer Center.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
