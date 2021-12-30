Barbara Witt

Barbara Cockrell Witt passed into the presence of her loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 69 after a long span with Alzheimer’s disease.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mike; her daughters, Carrie Witt of Brentwood and Meredith (J.B.) Baron of Willow Spring, NC, her stepson, Colin (Cindy) Witt of Hewitt, TX; and sister Bobbie (Rocky) Jay of Abilene, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren Michael Everett of Beaufort, SC and Jack Baron of Willow Spring, NC as well as step grandchildren Courtney Witt, Ashley Witt, and Abby Witt of Hewitt, TX.
Barbara was born in Abilene, TX to Robert Lee and Alma Que Cockrell. She grew up in Abilene and graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten upon graduation with a profound love for her little “students,"
After she and Mike moved to Brentwood in 1986, they joined Brentwood Baptist Church. Members of their Bible study class remembered her recently by noting that she was in community with the class for so many years and “we enjoyed reminiscing over the way she loved people so well. She loved to talk and ALWAYS would grab your cheeks, look into your eyes and say, ‘I love you.’ Despite a difficult childhood, she knew something special…love wins! The many neighbors who lived around her have so much to say about her love of her girls and family. Mike was her champion and Jesus was her Savior.”
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Brentwood Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope for the World Missions at Brentwood Baptist,7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
