Barry Douglas Kincaid, age 66, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Barry was a 1972 graduate of Franklin High School. He previously worked with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and as a clerk with Publix.
Preceded in death by mother, Alverta Inez Bunn Kincaid. Survived by: wife of 23 years, Linda Crutcher Kincaid of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; daughters, Dana (Clay) Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Kacy Kincaid of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; bonus children, Brandon Cartwright of White Bluff, Tennessee and Jennifer Cartwright of Spring Hill, Tennessee; father, Doug Kincaid of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; brother, Randy (Kaye) Kincaid of Columbia, Tennessee; sister, Cheryl (Tommy) Martin; brother-in-law, John David Crutcher; grandchildren, Lauren Davidson, Alexander and Lena Cartwright and other loving family members.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Reed Walker Cemetery in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be Randy Kincaid, Tommy Martin, Clay Ryan, Brad Kincaid, Kevin Martin and David Crutcher. Special thanks to Kimberly, Carmen, Caitlinn and Nena of Avalon Hospice for all their wonderful care. Memorials may be made to the Barry Kincaid Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. - noon at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
