Bendena “Ben” Reynolds, age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Girtie Roy and Elizabeth Hancock. She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. “J” Reynolds, Jr.; brother, G.R. Hancock; and sisters, Margaret Warren and Jeanine Viola Hancock. She is survived by her son, Jim (Kathy) Reynolds; daughter, Candie (Randy) Curtis; brother, Robert (Agatha) Hancock; sister, Royce Fulkerson; grandchildren, Dr. Jay (Maggie) Reynolds, Cathleen (Alex) Murphy and Molly (Ian) Hedrick; great-grandchildren, Zach and Caitlin Reynolds, and Lorelei Murphy.
Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Alex Murphy, Ian Hedrick, Jay Reynolds, Ryan Hancock, Zach Watts and Johnny Durbin. Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or to the Kentucky Baptist Children’s Home.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
