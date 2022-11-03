Bennie Johnson, Jr. age 87 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 1, 2022.
He was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Bennie Sr. & Ruby Johnson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Johnson; sisters, Ruth Hardin and Essie Williams. Bennie is survived by his sister in-law, Tiny Johnson and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Holt Cemetery. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Bennie Johnson, Jr. Memorial Fund
