Bennie Johnson, Jr.

Bennie Johnson, Jr. age 87 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 1, 2022.

He was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Bennie Sr. & Ruby Johnson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Johnson; sisters, Ruth Hardin and Essie Williams. Bennie is survived by his sister in-law, Tiny Johnson and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Holt Cemetery. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Bennie Johnson, Jr. Memorial Fund