Berry Wade Anderson, age 48 of Columbia, Tennessee passed away March 11, 2022.
He was born in Franklin, Tennessee. He was a 1992 graduate of Franklin High School. Berry had worked for Williamson County Highway Department for 14 years. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Berry and Clara D. Anderson, and Olin and Louise Eley. Berry is survived by his parents, Terry and Brenda Anderson of the Boston Community; fiancé, Leah Osborne of Columbia, Tennessee and her daughter, Serina Hambrick; beloved dogs, Gus and Lucy.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Raymond Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sparkman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Marc Jones, Bo Miller, Chris “Fuzz” Felts, Josh Crager, Shawn Brown, Brad Byrd, Matthew Hughes and Travis Woodside. Honorary pallbearers will be Bic Boyt, Charles Edward Hood, Sluggo Hood and former and current employees of the Williamson County Highway Department. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Berry Wade. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday and any time prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
