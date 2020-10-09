Beth Ann Gorney Kalbfell, age 49, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 7, 2020. Beth worked with Johnson and Associates as a Workers Compensation Claims Adjuster.
Preceded in death by brother, Charles Lee Gorney, Jr. Survived by: husband, Gerard P. Kalbfell; daughter, Morgan Kalbfell; sons, Chase Kalbfell and Connor Kalbfell; parents, Charles and Judie Skalba Gorney; brother, Jeff (Kathy) Gorney; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Judith Kalbfell; sister-in-law and brother-in law, Jacqueline and Mark Kolp and other loving family members.
Funeral Mass will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Father Joe McMahon Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Junitz and Tamara Stanwich. Memorials may be made to Camp Kesem at Vanderbilt University and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Visitation will also be 2 – 7 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
