Betty Jean Bryant Hill Hassell, age 89, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee passed away Oct. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Hassell was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1951. She was the owner of Betty Cook’s Hairstylist and Fairland Square Beauty Shop. She was a member of College Grove Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by husband, Gerald Hassell; parents, Buford and Amy Bryant; brothers, Nolen, Howard, Jadie and B.E., Jr. “Sonny” Bryant; and sisters, Bernadine Bonner and Marie Harris. Survived by: daughter, Vickie (Malachi) Johnson; granddaughters, Courtney (Mark) Bailey, Amber Harmon and Rachel Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Ashlyn) Poole, Jessie Dusek, Patrick Dusek, Taylor Basso, Nicholas Basso, Gracie Basso, Cheyenne Smithson and Delanie Smithson.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of College Grove Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or College Grove Church of Christ. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
