Betty Jean Frost Marlin, age 85, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 11, 2020. She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Sarah Frost. Betty Jean was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thomas Marlin; son, Roger Dale Marlin; daughter, Linda Diane Cartwright; sisters, Glenda Lamb, Aileen Boatwright, Evelyn Ray and Kathryn Redmond; brothers, Mark Frost, Clyde Frost, Jr. and Austin Frost. She is survived by her son, Terry Marlin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother, Tom (Jane) Frost of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters, Ruth (Bobby) Dodd, Carolyn Haskins, Patsy Ghee and Vivian Scales all of College Grove, Tennessee; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Mary Kate Myers will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Marshall Marlin, Cody Dale Stevens, Bobby Frost, Jackson Marlin, Mark Marlin and Will Cartwright. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 6602 Arno Rd. College Grove, TN 37046. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
