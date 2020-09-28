Betty Jean Reed Gillespie, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sept. 24, 2020. Member of Bethesda Senior Citizens and member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Blythe C. Gillespie; parents, Thomas Luther and Grace Audrey Edmonson Reed. Survived by: daughters, Karen Gillespie (Jerry) Lillard and Sandra Gillespie (Tim) Fisher; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Snyder, Nathan (Amanda) Fisher, Caleb (Katie) Lillard and Aaron (Laura) Fisher; great-grandchildren, Maclaine and Reagan Snyder, Lindsey and Noah Fisher and Evelyn Fisher.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Anthony Bishop and Pastor Tim Fisher. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and John Williams, Jr. Memorials may be made to Williamson Medical Center Children’s Hospital or Bridges Domestic Violence. Visitation will be noon until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
