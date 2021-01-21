Betty Jo Beasley Buford, 81, of Franklin passed from this life on Jan. 18, 2021. The daughter of Paul Overby Beasley and Mary Ellen Conner Beasley. Betty was raised in Williamson county, Tennessee.
Betty was a 1957 graduate of Franklin High School. After graduation, she began her first and only job at Williamson County Bank (which later became Bank of America) where she worked until retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Betty was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ and most recently was a member of the South Franklin church of Christ. Betty enjoyed gardening, basketball and football games, travels with her husband Jim, and spending time with friends. Betty was very devoted to her family and cherished every moment she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, L.C. Skinner. She is survived by her husband, James Buford; sons: Dr. Michael Skinner (Stephanie) of Brentwood, Tennessee and Dr. Gregory Skinner (Sena) of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren, Brittany Skinner Stewart, Alaina Skinner Teeter, Shannon Skinner, Micah Skinner, Anna Skinner, Hannah Skinner, Maria Skinner, Adele Skinner and Lilly Skinner; and great-grandchildren: Callahan, Sawyer and Gincy Kyle Stewart.
A Private Family Graveside will be held Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.