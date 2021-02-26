Betty Jo Beech Watson, age 85, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 23, 2021 in Columbia, Tennessee.
Betty Jo was born in Williamson County to the late Milton and Grace Clark Beech and she was retired from clerical work. Betty Jo was of the Baptist Faith and she loved to travel, loved cooking, but her biggest loves were her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Cantrell; sister, Jean Peery; and son-in-laws, Neal Wheatley and John Hancock.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Hancock of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; son, Ricky Watson (Deborah Watson) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jason Cantrell, Chris Wheatley, Amanda Potts, Jeremy Watson, Jeffrey Watson and Miranda Watson; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Mary Harkins of Jacksonville, Florida and Ruth Lovell of Portland, Tennessee, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Betty Jo will be held at a later date. A special thanks to her niece and husband Debbie (Dan) Williams for their assistance and loving care of Betty Jo. Memorials may be made to the Betty Jo Watson Memorial Fund c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.