Betty Jo Officer, age 84, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Irene Miller; her brothers, J.D. Miller and Bobby Miller; her sister, Dorothy Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Billy Officer; beloved children, Jeff Officer and wife, Carla and Lanette Officer; cherished sister, Mary Ann Wood; two very special grandchildren J.C. and Olivia Officer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Stillwaters Cowboy Church of Pulaski, TN.
