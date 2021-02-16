Betty Jo Stem Whaley, age 74, passed away Feb. 11, 2021. Betty Jo was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Earnest Eugene “Gene” and Katherine Robinson Stem. She was a longtime member of College Grove United Methodist Church. Betty Jo and her family traveled to various churches singing in the gospel group “The Stem Family.” She retired from Tadano Cranes North America with several years of service.
Survived by: husband of 54 years, Gary Whaley; sons, Steve (Vickey) Whaley and Todd (Jeanie) Whaley; daughter, Luann (Michael) Putman; brother, James (Sandra) Stem; sister, Nancy (Garvin) Ford; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pam Wells officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
