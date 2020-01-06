Betty Ruth Dunn Hall, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Dec. 31, 2019.
She was a long-time employee of the Robertson Cheatham Farmers Co-op in Springfield, Tennessee. Betty was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ. She loved crossword puzzles and reading, especially her Bible. She was also an Atlanta Braves Fan.
Preceded in death by her parents, David F. and Edna Anderson Dunn. Survived by sister, Jean Dunn Maupin; niece, Debby (Rollie) Beard; great niece, Tara (Matt) Rhea; and great great nephews, Slaid and Jack Rhea.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Phil Bennett officiating. Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Friends of the Robertson Cheatham Farmers Co-op. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Spring Hill Church of Christ.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. www.springhill-memorial.com
