Beulah Jackson, age 70, of Lewisburg, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Beulah was born in Martin, Kentucky on Sept. 26, 1950, daughter to the late Berlie and Ruby Conn.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lydiette Rose, Berlin Conn and Helen Ratcliff; and granddaughter, Alexia Cervantes.
Survivors include her children, Vince (Pam) Jackson, Jay (Angie) Jackson and Lydia Jackson; grandchildren, Mathew Jackson, Destiny Jackson Vognetz, Cannon Cervantes, Isabelle Jackson and Emily Shepherd.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Marvin Stalnaker officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.