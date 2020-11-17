Beulah Mai Veach Reed, age 88, of the Bethesda community passed away Nov. 12, 2020 .
Beulah was born in Williamson County to the late Lee Washington Veach and Sally Pearl Poteete Veach. She worked as a factory worker for many years and was a wonderful homemaker. Beulah enjoyed cooking for her family and all her many friends; she loved family and friend gatherings; loved singing and listening to music; canning food; and also reading her Bible every day. She was a member of Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Beulah was deeply loved by her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Reed and Raymond Reed; husband, William Reed; brothers, Donald, Cliff, Frank and James Veach; sisters, Nellie Foster, Rachel Watson, Ruby Dillon, and little baby sister Grace.
Survived by her daughter, Gertrude (Jimmy) Adcock; sons, Frank Reed, Jeff (Jan) Reed and Paul (Debbie) Reed; daughter-in-law, Melody Reed; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren which she dearly adored; and two sisters, Mary Poteete and Nora Hartley.
Services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with her grandson, Jody Reed officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from noon – 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials in Beulah’s name may be made to your favorite charity.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
