Billy Joe Rader, age 61, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.
Billy was born in Franklin, Tennessee on June 14, 1960. He enjoyed spending time with his family, racing and antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. (A.J.) Rader and Clara Rader; sisters, Carlean Luna and Brenda Rader; mother-in-law, Minnie King.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pat Rader; daughters, Kim (Hoss) Howell, Amelia Rader, Olivia (Tyler) Myers and Irene Wiley; siblings, Jeston Rader, Wanda Sue Rader and Mike Coleman; grandchildren, Colton, Garric, Esry, Raylan, Luke Howell, Hanna Burdette, Brody Groves and Thomas Myers; great-grandson, Syler Howell; multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 8 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor J.J. King officiating.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
