Billy Rivers, age 75, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 19, 2020.
Born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Percy Cleveland Rivers, Sr. And Fannie Gray Stephens Rivers. He retired from the City of Franklin as a supervisor with the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Holt Rivers; sister, Fannie Mae Rivers; brother, Percy Dorris Rivers. Survived by his daughters, Shelby Delgado and Suzanne (Arturo) Vega; grandchildren, Lee Vega, Billy Vega, Mariana Barbara Vega, Shelly Furlough, Angel (Brandon) Lane, (son) Brandon (Michelle) King and Scotty Furlough; great-grandchildren, Briana Furlough, Talia Peluffo, Lauren King, Kaylee Lane and Carlee Lane.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan McElhaney officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
