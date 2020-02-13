Bobby E. Richards, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at his residence.
Bobby was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Gus Richards Sr. and Georgia Mills Richards. He was retired out of sales and graduated from Cumberland High School. Bobby was born into a family that loved the Tennessee Walking Horse and he loved to go Horse-in. This was usually a day trip to different horse barns looking for the best colt for the upcoming season. He was always looking for the next Champion Yearling. He has passed this love of horses to his sons and grandsons. Along with horses, Bobby loved farming, gardening, raising chickens and goats. He was a member of the Church of the City in Franklin and he loved cooking for the Room in the Inn Men’s breakfast at the church.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Judy Cooley Richards; daughter, Phyllis (Terry) Bellenfant; sons, Bobby Earl (Cindy) Richards, Jr., and Christopher Howard (Nicole) Richards; grandchildren, B.J., Bradley, Tanner, Mason, Finley and Harper; great-grandchildren, Briar, Lottie and Reese; brothers, Gus “ Jack” (Beck) Richards, Jr., and Dr. Roger (Linda) Richards; and sisters, Dorothy Ellis, Betty (Ed) Causey, Peggy Fielder.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ed Alexander officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are nieces. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made in Bobby’s name to Alive Hospice or Gideons International.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin,TN 37064 615-794-2289
