Bobby Joe Stanley, 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee was born in Nashville, Tennessee on July 24, 1937 and passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2022.
Bob is preceded in death by his precious son, Michael Joe Stanley; parents, L.B. and Nelli Pomeroy; in-laws, Fred A. and Ethel Rich Marshall; stepfather, Wm Burt Marshall; brothers, James Ferrell and Billy Ray Stanley.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Rich Stanley; son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Diane Stanley; grandsons, Austin (Jennifer) and Ethan Stanley. Additionally, he is survived by his stepbrother, Hubert (Joyce) Pomeroy, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Antioch High School where he met the forever love of his life, Nancy Rich, whom he married on June 20, 1957.
Although an entrepreneur from the young age of 5 when he first distributed weekly flyers from a small wagon for the local grocery in his North Nashville neighborhood, in 1964 he opened Bob Stanley’s Custom Quality Cabinets and operated for many years along with Nancy and many other treasured employees and valued customers. In 1983, he retired from the kitchen and decorating center and founded Bob Stanley General Contractors Inc. and began building some of the most notable homes in Brentwood, Tennessee. Once again, he guided that business with the same quality and integrity that became synonymous with his name throughout his entire life and enjoyed working along many fine people and homeowners until retiring from building in 2004.
Bob continually gave back to the community and worked tirelessly for the improvement in the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 1971, he was a founding board member of New Horizons Corporation and soon thereafter joined the Special Olympics Tennessee board helping bring the very first Special Olympic Games to the middle Tennessee area.
Bob was a generous but humble man who very much enjoyed the lost art of taking time to visit and talk with friends and family. He was a life-long athlete and enjoyed watching all sports and playing golf at Brentwood Country Club, where he was a member for many years. Bob loved God, his Country, his fellow man and his 7-wood.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Hickory Chapel (5852 Nolensville Pk, Nashville 37211) with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. (660 Thompson Ln. Nashville 37204) A celebration of Bob’s life will follow from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Brentwood Country Club (5123 Country Club Dr, Brentwood 37027.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to BrightStone, 140 Southeast Parkway Ct. Franklin TN 37064 in the name of Bob Stanley.
