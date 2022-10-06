Bobbye Ann Harlan Tomlinson passed away on October 1, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on November 5,1932 in Old Hickory, Tennessee. Bobbye Ann enjoyed 65 years of marriage to her high school sweetheart, Bill Tomlinson. Bobbye Ann graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1951. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Jackson Park Church of Christ, where she and bill also worked with the youth group and teenagers. They had twin daughters Sherri and Terri in 1955. Bobbye Ann was an excellent seamstress and loved making clothes for her girls.
In 1972 she started her own electrolysis business the she ran successfully for 33 years. She believed in presenting your best face to the world and enjoyed helping others look and feel there best. Bobbye Ann was a longime member of Madison and Heritage Churches of Christ. She was a true southern beauty who valued faith, family and propriety. She will be missed by her loving family.
Bobbye Ann is proceeded in death by her parents C.E “Bob” and Isolene “Betty” Harlen, her sisters Carolyn Hones, Alice Crigheas Jackson and her belvoved husband William “Bob” Tomlinson.
She is survived by her daughters Terri ( Bobby) Gamble, Sherri (Mark) Street, four grandchildren Killi (Bruce) Myers, John (Shelby) Street, Rachael Howell, Rebecca ( Twain) Glein and eight great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Graceworks Ministries.
Bobbye Ann often shared beauty tips. Here are some from Audrey Hepburn:
"For attractive lips...speak with words of kindness
For lovely eyes…seek out the good people
For a slim figure...share food with the hungry
For beautiful hair...let a child run hisor her fingers though it
For poise…walk with the knowledge you’ll never walk alone"
