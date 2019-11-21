Bonnie Bales Frazier, age 86, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Lester Bales and Frankie Shaver Bales. She worked for many years at Max Geary, CPA, where she loved her work family and clients. She was an amazing wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by husband, John Henry Frazier and sister, Stella Bales Keener. She leaves behind children, Debbie (Dennis) Christensen and Beth Tanner; grandson, Alex Tanner; and sister, Maxine Bales Massey.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. Father Robert Rhea officiating. Visitation begins at 11:30 a.m. A private inurnment will be held at Nolensville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to All Saints Episcopal Church or to Heifer International at heifer.org SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0049 www.springhill-memorial.com
