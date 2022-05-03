Bonnie Custer Pearson, age 74, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 19, 2022. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Jack and Evelynne Custer. Bonnie was a longtime member of Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Pearson; niece, Ashley Fly. Bonnie is survived by her son, William Pearson of Franklin, Tennessee; granddaughter, Ally Pearson; sister, Bridget (Eddie) Fly of Franklin, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Terry (Evelyn) Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; nephews, Blaine (Crystal) Fly of Franklin, Tennessee and Erik (Andy) Pearson of Chicago, Illinois; nieces, Jaclyn (Michael) Spilman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Simone (Zane) Cooke of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Magnolia Mausoleum. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, April 28th at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.