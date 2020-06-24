Brandon Patrick Roby, age 49, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away June 22, 2020. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee and was a 1989 graduate of Germantown High School. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis where he was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Brandon was the Sr. Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for Pinnacle Financial Partners. He was an avid golfer and loved Ole Miss Football.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace G. and Lorene Roby and Dr. Owen and Eva Duncan. Brandon is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Stacy Roby of Nashville, Tennessee; parents, Kerry and Dianne Roby of Germantown, Tennessee; brother, Barrett Roby of Lexington, South Carolina; sister, Melissa Roby of New York City, New York; mothers in-law, Patsy Marshall of Memphis, Tennessee and Linda Siegfried of Olive Branch, Mississippi; brothers-in-law, Brian (Kara) Wimberly of Franklin, Tennessee and Patrick (Jenny) Marshall of Tampa, Florida; sisters-in-law, Joy (Butch) Kelso of Oakland, Tennessee and Lisa Siegfried of Memphis, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Jackson Roby, Megan O’Mara, Austin Wimberly, Matthew Wimberly, Abigail Marshall and Ivy Marshall; and his beloved dogs, Katie, Marley and Murphy.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
