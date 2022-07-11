Brenda Kay Anglin Herron, age 66 of the Bending Chestnut Community, passed away July 6 at her home.
She was born in Franklin to the late Emmett & Rosie Anglin. Brenda was a former employee of APCOM.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dean Herron; brother, Harley Anglin and sister, Margaret Anglin. Brenda is survived by her brother, Eddie (Judy) Anglin of Lyles, TN; sisters, Linda (Bill) Crowder and Donna Anglin of the Bending Chestnut Community; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
