Brenda Sue Whitlow Hood, age 73, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Brenda started playing in the church when she was 10 years old. Member of the Piano Teachers Guild where she taught piano locally and internationally. She was the pianist at several churches including Walker Memorial Baptist Church in Franklin, Ft. Campbell Chapel and most recently as Music Director and pianist at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Clarksville.
Survived by: husband, Staff Sgt. Charles M. Hood, Sr. (Ret.); sons, Michael (Leigh Ann) Moss and Mark (Beth) Moss; stepchildren, Marty (Christy) Hood and Kelley Hood Renfrow; grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Emily, Cody, Chloe and Rachel Moss; step-grandchildren, Chase Hood and Peyton Renfrow; great-grandchildren, McKinley, Madison and Monroe Sullivan, and Hope Griffin.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Visitation will be noon until 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 380 Dover Rd., Clarksville, TN 37042. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hillcrest Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.