Brian Adam Aday, age 42, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021, with his beloved wife, Devon, by his side.
Brian was born in Sherman, Texas on Oct. 31, 1978. He worked as a
Sr. Compliance Analyst for USAA for two years. Previously, he was
employed as a Vice President by Bank of America for 13 years.
He was very involved in his daughter’s school PTA as WATCH D.O.G.S. Chair (Dads of Great Students), a mentor program at Bank of America, and currently was working on his MBA after receiving his Masters of Science in Management and Leadership, December 2020.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents (George and Melba Clay) and paternal grandparents (Allen and Edwinna Aday.)
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of almost 19 years, Devon Aday; daughters, Ella (13) and Amelia (9); father, John Aday; mother, Donna Clay; half-brother, Chris Aday; and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday,
Aug. 3, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplain
Allen Tanner officiating. A memorial gathering with the family will take place after the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a
GoFundMe account, in loving memory of Brian Aday, to support Devon and their girls. https://gofund.me/3aba7e62
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
