Brian Don Cobb passed away on Feb. 28, 2022 at the age of 48. He was an organ donor, and on March 3, 2022, he saved many lives with this gift.
Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Johnnie Cobb and Wallace and Betty Fussell. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth; five children, Joshua, Samuel, Caleb, Anna Sparrow, and Virginia Grace; parents, Don and Robyn Cobb, and Regina and Todd Patton; brothers, Brent (Kerry) Cobb, Brock (Vanessa) Cobb, Will Patton; sister, Julie (Aaron) Yarnall; and nine nieces and nephews.
Brian was born and raised in the Nashville area. He worked at Opryland Theme Park during his teens and early 20s. During those years, he made lifelong friends and met his wife, Elizabeth. In his mid-20s, he began working at SDLLC where he worked until his death. Brian leaves behind a work family that spans across the globe. His dedication to his work was unparalleled, and his personal and professional impact will last for generations.
Brian will also be remembered as a coach for his children’s teams, most notably, baseball. He loved coaching and formed deep bonds with fellow coaches and families through the years.
Brian’s most cherished roles were husband and father. He leaves behind a legacy that his family will continue to pass on.
A service to remember and honor Brian will take place at 6 p.m. on March 10 at Brentwood Baptist Church. There will be an informal visitation time afterward at the church.
A memorial fund has been set up for the family:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cobb-family-memorial-fund
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.