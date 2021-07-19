Brian Wayne Bryant, age 48, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away July 12, 2021. Survived by: daughter, Emilee Bryant; companion, Angie Gray; sisters, Pamela Bryant, Kimberly Johnson and Cristy Bryant; special family, Donnie and Carol Gray and family; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday at Bryant Cemetery in Baxter, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to Brian Bryant Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.