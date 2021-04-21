We are given but one chance, one life to fully savor each moment, love passionately and be a person of compassion. To be the person to others that God envisioned. Bruce was that person. He had the gift of lifelong friendships. With a heart that always had room for one more and a faith that never wavered, he was our rock. The angels were definitely singing when he arrived. He waited his whole life for his journey to heaven, and he gained his wings in the early afternoon on Saturday, April 17, surrounded by family. It was so beautiful.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy; his two daughters, Paige Harr and her husband, David, and Jenni Moscardelli; and his six grandchildren, Emma, Harry, Miles, Olivia, Carrie and Clay.
Bruce was born in Plainview, Texas and graduated from Plainview High School in 1960. He attended Phillips University, Texas Tech University (B.A.) where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and Indiana University (M.S. Ed. & EdD). In 1970, Bruce became the Vice President of Student Affairs at UT Nashville, and during his tenure, he served as president of the Southern Association of College Administrators. In 1984, Bruce found his true passion as a custom homebuilder, and he held several board positions including president of the Homebuilders Association of Middle Tennessee. He was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church since 1988 and the Encounter Sunday School class.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at
Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN.
You are invited to join us in person. We will be following social distancing guidelines, wearing masks and seating will be limited to 200 inside the sanctuary. You are also welcome to join us on the Livestream at https://youtu.be/THeTPKALTZ4. A slide show will begin online at 1:30 p.m., and the service will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation in honor of Bruce to Habitat for Humanity for Greater Nashville, https://www.habitatnashville.org/donate.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com.
Austin Funeral & Cremation Services 615-377-0775
