Campbell Jake Martin was born Oct. 2, 2011 and was called home by the Lord on Feb. 16, 2021. He leaves behind his loving family: parents, Jake and Daphne Martin; siblings, Weston, Blakely and Madelyn Martin; grandparents, Pete and Kendall Tashie of Memphis, Tennessee, Margo Martin of Snellville, Georgia and Ralph Martin of Eaton, Georgia; great-grandparents, Ingrid Martin of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Sondra Stanley of Memphis, and George and Cecile Tashie of Memphis; 12 loving aunts and uncles, 24 adoring cousins and lots more extended family.
Campbell was loved by all who knew him. His kind and upbeat personality drew people to him, giving him more friends than he could count. His loyalty was best seen in his fierce love for his family. His competitive drive made him a great athlete who excelled in any and every sporting competition. But all of this paled in comparison to Campbell’s first love, the Lord Jesus Christ. One of the most joyous days that would mark his life was Sept. 15, 2019 when he was baptized. There could be no more perfect words to sum up the precious life of Campbell than those found in his favorite Bible verse. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Campbell will be missed by all who knew him but we rejoice in the fact that he is in the loving arms of his Savior and we will see him again one day in eternity.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
