Carl Herbert Huffman, age 68, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Aug. 10, 2021.
He was born in Monmouth, Illinois to the late Daniel and Elfriede Huffman. Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from General Motors after working there for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Huffman; daughter, Stacey Lorraine (Nathan) Holman; son, Kurtis Wade (Alysia) Huffman; brothers, Michael Huffman and Dan (Denise) Huffman; sisters, Monika (Chuck) Redinger and Lorna Carroll; six grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Beckett, and Addelyn Huffman, Harper, and Hudson Holman; and several nieces and nephews.
Carl was quick, loved music, traveling, cooking, the challenge of a new project, and he loved a good spreadsheet. Most of all, he loved being an Opa to his six grandchildren and being a faithful provider for his family. Carl and was a volunteer and member of Cross Point Church in Franklin.
Funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan O’Leary will officiate. An inurnment at Williamson Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the American Heart Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
