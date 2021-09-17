Carl W. Thorman was born on Aug. 22, 1938 and passed away on Sept. 4, 2021. He was a TRUE gentleman. Carl is survived by his loving partner Ron Wolcott, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., concluding with military honors and a reception, all at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 would be appreciated. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
Commented