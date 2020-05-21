Carlene Ann Higley, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Carlene was born in Menominee, Michigan in 1939 and was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Wilma Fernstrum; and her brother, Peter (Mary) Fernstrum. Carlene is survived by her husband Charles Higley.
Carlene is a graduate of Menominee High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Alma College in Alma, Michigan. She married Ferris Saxton of Midland, Michigan in 1960 and they had five children. Ferris preceded her in death in 2006. Their surviving children are Shelly (Don) Workman of Franklin, Tennessee, Jeffrey (Debi) Saxton of Tampa, Florida, Eric (Katy) Saxton of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Lisa (Jim) Cross of Brookfield, Wisconsin and Melinda (Ward) Brown of Franklin, Tennessee. Also surviving is Carlene’s stepdaughter, Julia (Ryan) Richmond of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Carlene also has multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carlene had a servants heart. She began her career after college as a school teacher. She was incredibly artistic and the ultimate fashionista, later owning a clothing boutique of her own in Menominee. Carlene met her current husband Charles Higley in 2014 and they married in November 2015 at Franklin First Presbyterian Church where they were both members. Carlene served as a Stephen Minister at the church, sang in the choir and helped Charles volunteer during their Wednesday night services. She also served at Room in the Inn.
A visitation is scheduled at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, June 7 from 1-3 p.m. A private service for the family will be held afterward.
