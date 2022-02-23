Carol Ann Martin Huffman passed away peacefully Jan. 25, 2022 at home in the arms of her family. She was 78.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 5, 2022 from 12:30 – 1 p.m. at the East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 9000 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.
The Celebration of life will follow with Reverend John Hilley of East Brentwood Presbyterian Church officiating. A second visitation is scheduled immediately after the service. A private interment service for the family is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane,
Carol was born in Historic Gnadenhutten, Ohio to Carl Rufus and Freda Caroline Martin in 1943. The village is the first Christian settlement in the Ohio Territory. Carol was active in her school and the Moravian Church. She excelled in 4H, High School concert and marching band where she played alto sax and was a Majorette. She was an accomplished pianist and was also an understudy on the pipe organ in the Gnadenhutten Moravian Church. On occasion, she substituted for the organist.
In 1961, Carol entered the Riverside White Cross School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio and after her 1964 graduation, worked in the cardiac care unit of Riverside Methodist Hospital as a RN. She met her husband, Sam, in Columbus and they were married during their senior years. They moved to Brentwood in 1977.
Carol is a Founding Member of East Brentwood Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered at her children's schools, led Girl Scout and Cub Scout groups, and was devoted to caring for her grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Freda Martin; her brothers, Bill and Ted Martin; her sister-in-law, Gwen Martin; and nephew, 1st Lt. Wayne Martin.
Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Samuel V Huffman Jr; two children, Becky (Randy) Mills and Sam Huffman III; three grandchildren, Michael Mills, Karine (Mike) Quiroz, and Chris Mills; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sam and Carol Huffman Endowed Engineering Scholarship at The Ohio State University Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271. This University-directed fund assists students from Harrison and Tuscarawas Counties, Ohio.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.