Carol Elmo, age 84, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on May 15, 2021. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Francis Boehnlein and Suzanne Heyde Boehnlein.
Carol loved entertaining, crafting and spending time with family and friends. Never did a holiday go by without a wonderful spread of food, fun games and sitting around sharing old funny family stories. She was selfless, always putting others first… a true treasure of a mom, wife, relative and friend who will be missed beyond measure.
Carol loved people and lived her life to teach and serve others. She taught ceramic and painting classes, led bible study classes and after raising her three daughters, she attended Colombier in Clarkston, Michigan to for Spiritual Direction and then to Sacred Heart Major Seminary where she earned her Pastoral Associates degree.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Elmo; daughter, Michelle Elyse Elmo; brother, Jim Boehnlein; great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Andridge. She leaves behind her three daughters, Lynn (Steve) Harrington, Lisa (Kenn) Andridge and Laurie (Dave) Gross; grandchildren, Chloe Harrington, Patrick (Phoenix) Eldridge, Jeremy (Nicole) Andridge, Caroline (Steven) Nawrocki, Timothy Andridge, Michelle (Tim) Fitzgerald, Christine (John) Thurston and Blake Gross; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday. Inurnment will be held in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.