Carolyn Anderson Porter went to her eternal home in heaven on October 10, 2022.
She was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashville, TN to parents Carolyn (Jennings) and Thomas J. Anderson.
Carol attended Parmer Elementary, Harpeth Hall School, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. At the University of Mississippi, she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. A graduation trip to Europe awakened interests in art and history, two subjects Carol enjoyed as an avid reader.
She joined the Junior League, beginning years of volunteer work in the communities where she lived. With a move to Raleigh in 1968, Carol loved being a homemaker and mother. Carol worked for and supported many political campaigns and patriotic causes, these areas being of significance in her life.
The family attended services at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC. Carol served God faithfully in her church and enjoyed participating in Bible studies, growing her love for Christ. She had much compassion for the hurting and often served others, showing the same grace she so gratefully received from her Savior.
Carol loved dogs and always had a loving, loyal pet. She greatly appreciated the wonders of nature and enjoyed the magnificent beauty and tranquility of the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains. Many of the happiest times of her life were spent there, where she felt peace in her soul and was thankful for God’s many blessings.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Carolyn McDonald and husband Jim of Atlanta, GA; Margaret Wooten and husband Stephen of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Caroline, Charlie and Roane McDonald; Sam and Edith Wooten; and numerous extended family members.
A family graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, TN on October 18 at 2pm with Pastor Charles Moore of Green Hills Community Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, the Raleigh Rescue Mission or the charity of one’s choice.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care Carol received at The Pines at The Cardinal in Raleigh, NC and from Transitions LifeCare.
