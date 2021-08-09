Carolyn Marie Haskins, age 81, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Aug. 5, 2021. She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Sara Frost. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Morgan; grandson, Casey Morgan; great-grandson, Corbin Ball; sisters, Glenda Lamb and Betty Jean Marlin; brother, Mark Frost. She is survived by her son, Keith (Shènell) Haskins of Christiana, Tennessee; daughters, Sandra (Robert) Morgan of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, Jeanie “Duck” (Mark) Owen of Unionville, Tennessee and Crystal Skinner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; brother, Tommy (Jane) Frost of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters, Patsy Ghee of College Grove, Tennessee, Vivian Scales of College Grove, Tennessee and Ruth (Bobby) Dodd of College Grove, Tennessee; grandchildren, Rachel (Joe) Moreland, Jeremy Haskins, Kayla Sharp, Audrey (Martin) Ruth, Brandon (Sarah Copeland) Haskins, Blake (Sandy) Watts, Ashley Watts, Tyler (Kristen) Morgan, Abby Skinner and Eddie Klein; 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mary Kate Meyers will officiate. Burial will follow in Triune Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ken Lamb, Steve Dodd, Patrick Ghee, Brandon Haskins, Cliff Ghee, Terry Marlin, Jeremy Haskins, Blake Watts and Tyler Morgan. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
