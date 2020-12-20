Catherine “Katie” Louise Pratt Reed, age 95, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away peacefully to meet her Lord and heavenly family on Dec. 18, 2020. She lived a full and blessed Christian life and loved Jesus Christ, her church, family, and community above all else. She was an encourager and an inspiration to those who knew her, and loved being active and busy with living life to the fullest.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward and Louise Meek Pratt; brothers, Thomas, Sam and Johnny Pratt; and sister, Frances Henry. Survived by: beloved husband of 76 years, Thomas Leon Reed, Sr.; sons, Tom (Mary Frank) Reed, Charlie (Sandra) Reed, John (Sandi) Reed and daughter, Glyndon Catherine Tucker (Russell Wilson); grandchildren, Tom III (Done’) Reed, Richard (Jamee) Reed, Catherine (Steve) Sadler, Andy (Stephanie) Reed, Pratt (Kim) Reed, Suzy (Patricio) Arquez and Jacob Reed; and 14 great-grandchildren who will miss her loving presence daily.
Katie was a life-long resident of Williamson County, TN being raised on a farm in the Peytonsville Community. She was an active member of College Grove Church of Christ, Fifty Forward College Grove Seniors Center, and initiated the annual golf tournament fundraiser for the center which was named in her honor, The Katie P. Reed Golf Classic. She loved her time as a teacher’s aide at College Grove Elementary for many years, and enjoyed participating in her community. Family was everything to her, and in addition to enjoying her local family and friends, she and Leon travelled often to Hilton Head to visit their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love for gardening, sewing, cross-stitch and quilting were reflected throughout her home and beautiful yard. Leon and Katie lived there for over 50 years after leaving their farm in Riggs Crossroads in 1967.
Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee, Ed Slayton officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Reed and Grant Sadler. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of the College Grove Church of Christ. The family will visit with friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Since she loved flowers, they will be appreciated as well as memorials may be made to the Fifty Forward College Grove Seniors Center, 8607 Horton Hwy., College Grove, TN 37046 or College Grove Church of Christ, P. O. Box 98, College Grove, TN 37046.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 749-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.