Celia Lorene Barnes Mahon, age 97, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 5, 2022.
Celia was born June 30, 1924, in Courtland, Alabama to the late Robert Samuel Barnes and Gracie Terry Barnes. She was a homemaker and long- time resident of Williamson County. She enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing and dancing. Celia loved her family dearly, loved being around them and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Mahon Jr.; sisters, Eva Brown, Robbie Heithcock, Ida Bea Perry, Mildred Barnes, Eunice Greer, Lois Waller and Dora Johnson; infant sister, Carolyn Barnes; brother, Elmer Barnes.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Bill) Avent; son, Robert W. “Bobby” (Alicia)Mahon; grandchildren, Tommy (Patty) Gatlin, Dewanna (Clayton) MahonBierwert, Laura (Casey) Kinnan, Annie (Rickie) Farmer; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Mahon and Frances (Johnny) Hartley and numerous, loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and a family and friends gathering will be held 2-4 p.m. on Thursday May 12, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Mahon Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.