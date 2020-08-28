Charles Allen “Charlie” Reed, age 64, of the Flat Creek Community passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness.
Charlie was born in Williamson County and was a retired truck driver. Charlie enjoyed his Mules and took great pride in competitions and shows throughout the United States. He also was very active in judging mule shows as well. One of his favorite things he enjoyed was playing the Pedro card game. Charlie never met a stranger and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.N. Reed and Susie Lee Garner; and brothers, Doc Reed and Clayton Veach.
Survivors include his son, Cale Reed; mother of Cale, Jackie Reed; brothers, Ira (Betty) Reed, Terry (Linda) Reed, Jimmy (Malia) Reed, Kenneth (Novella) Reed; sisters, Janice Reed, Darlene (Jim) Spears.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. Friday evening and one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial. Burial will follow the service at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.
Serving as active pallbearers are his son, Cale Reed, Billy McGee, Tim Marlin, Andy Ferguson, Bunkin Reed, Brent Reed, Wiley Smith and Joe Wickey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie’s Mule Family, Pedro Buddies, and softball teammates.
In lieu of flowers, pay forward to your choice of someone in need.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
