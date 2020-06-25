Charles Anthony Bowden (Tony) passed away at home on June 22, 2020. Tony was born to Dorothy Little and Bert W. Bowden in Lewisburg, Tennessee in 1945. The family moved to Sheffield, Alabama, where he graduated from Sheffield High School. He married Bettie Francis Huff of Powell, Tennessee in 1965. He was drafted in the Vietnam Conflict in January 1966, and served for two years in Germany as a courier of classified materials. Upon his return to the U.S., he graduated from the University of Tennessee (Nashville campus) with a degree in mechanical engineering. After working for several different engineering companies, Tony started a business with a friend that ultimately became Prestige Trophies in Brentwood, Tennessee, creator of fine awards for over 38 years, 36 years as sole proprietor. Tony loved to travel and boat in Middle Tennessee. He was a dedicated baseball, basketball, and soccer coach, and with his wife started a youth soccer league in southeast Nashville: Cole Community Soccer League. He enjoyed car racing, woodworking, taking care of his house and spending time with his family. He had many friends and family that cared about him.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie, of 55 years; his only son, Geoff; his daughter-in-law, Amy; and his five grandchildren, Madelyn, Sophia, Sydney, Mario and Anthony. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Inez Rice; his nephews; their wives; and their children, Dan and Amy Rice (Jacob and Emily), and David Rice and Chandra Wells (Lily and Bessa). He and his wife worked side-by-side with Rick Frawley and Robert Parker for over 30 years at the trophy shop, friends til the end.
There will be a gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 - 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brentwood-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.brentwood-roesch-pattonfuneralhome.com
