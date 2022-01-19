Charles Arthur Crossley, age 73, of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 5, 2022. Charles retired as a plant supervisor with Ouimet. He is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Rose Elizabeth Crossley; brothers, Jack Hudson Crossley and Terry Crossley. Survived by son, Charles “Allen” Crossley and Eddie Wayne (Kimberly) Underwood; brothers, John Raymond Crossley, Robert Stalnaker and Kevin Stalnaker; sister, Penny Stalnaker; grandson, Ethan Underwood.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Gene Rucker officiating. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.
