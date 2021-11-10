Charles “Charlie” Michael Gregory, Sr., age 70, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Nov. 1, 2021. He was born in Hartsville, Tennessee to the late Ray and Margaret Gregory. He was a meat cutter for 43 years for Kroger, serving the Nashville and Franklin area locations.
He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sydney Gregory, and his sister, Connie Matthews. Charlie is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kathy Lynch Gregory of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sons, Mike (Heather) Gregory of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Jason (Josette) Gregory of Old Hickory, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kelsey, Cameron, Jayme and Taylor Gregory; brother, Allen Gregory of Hermitage, Tennessee; step-sons, Michael Gilbert of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Jimmy Goins of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.