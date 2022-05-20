Charles "Chuck" Reid McPherson, age 70, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away May 14, 2022.
He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Charlie and Faye McPherson. He is a graduate of Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina and Appalachian State University with a master’s degree in agency counseling. Before going to work for VF he was in the Army National Guard for six years. His career with VF Industries took the family to Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia and North Carolina before finally locating them in Nashville where he became the Vice President of Human Resources.
Chuck is preceded in death by his son, Charles Ryan McPherson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret McPherson of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter, Lauren (Chris) Pitman of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Madison, Luke and Beau Pitman; sister, Cindy (Ken) Squires of West End, North Carolina.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Joe McMahon will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Lambert, Mark Zuroweste, Eddie Poole and Jeff Constantine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries or to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service.
