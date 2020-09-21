Charles Clay “Pete” Sewell, age 66, of Eagleville, Tennessee passed away Sept. 18, 2020. Pete was born in Davidson County, Tennessee and he worked as a carpenter and farmer.
Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Elizabeth Pewitt Sewell; and brother, Roger Sewell. Survived by wife of 41 years, Rita Holt Sewell; son, Charles Clay Sewell, Jr.; brothers, Riley (Nora) Sewell and Paul Sewell; sister, Paulette (Jack) Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pete Sewell Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
