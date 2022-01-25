Charles David “Greg” Gregory, age 70, of Lynnville, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 6, 2022. Greg received his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and then on to receive his EDS. He was a former member of the Blue Raider Football Team. He became assistant football coach at MTSU and later at the University of Kentucky. He was employed as Dean of Students and Athletic Director at Antioch High School. Member of the Hiram Lodge #7.
Survived by: wife, Rita G. Gregory; son, Josh (Jennifer) Gregory; daughter, Sara (John) Harvey; grandchildren, Graham Harvey, Luke Gregory, Bella Harvey and Briggs Harvey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Suzanne Gardenhire and beloved pet, Baxter.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Masonic Service at 11:45 a.m. and a Celebration of Life Service at noon all on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jon Worstell officiating. There will also be a visitation 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
